Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 24 August 2022

Version 0.8505

Updates:

  • Add [Borderless] screen option in setting;

Bug fixed:
-Fixed the bug that caused the game not work when Halo Hunter obtained certain multiple cards under certain circumstances;

  • Fixed the bug that the Carving [Sacred Emblem] would appear incorrectly before unlocking the function of charms socketing;
  • Fixed the bug that [Warrior Scythe] has a certain probability to become invalid after the Scythe Wielder obtains [Whirlwind] at the same time;
    -Fixed the mistake in monster’s type of Brigand Hunter;
    -Fixed some mistakes in English translation;
    -Fixed the bug that caused the game to be in the wrong resolution under some circumstances;
    -Fixed the bug that caused the game not work when the monster moved under certain circumstances.

