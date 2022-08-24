Version 0.8505

Updates:
- Add [Borderless] screen option in setting;
Bug fixed:
-Fixed the bug that caused the game not work when Halo Hunter obtained certain multiple cards under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the bug that the Carving [Sacred Emblem] would appear incorrectly before unlocking the function of charms socketing;
- Fixed the bug that [Warrior Scythe] has a certain probability to become invalid after the Scythe Wielder obtains [Whirlwind] at the same time;
-Fixed the mistake in monster’s type of Brigand Hunter;
-Fixed some mistakes in English translation;
-Fixed the bug that caused the game to be in the wrong resolution under some circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that caused the game not work when the monster moved under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update