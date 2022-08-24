Bestiary Update!

News:
- Complete bestiary
- New wave completion percentage attribute;
- Improved character interface;
- 4 New Enemies;
- 1 New Challenge - Big Bob Challenge;
- 1 New Captain Task;
- 5 New Weapons;
- 5 New Items;
- 1 New Bottle;
- 1 New Skin;
- It is now possible to drop bottles equipped with CTRL.
Fixes:
- Fixed bug where the Training Scarecrow would change animation incorrectly;
- Fixed zoom bug when passing area;
- Fixed bug with Bottled Dice, there were times when it did not work;
- Fixed lag caused by coins;
- Fixed bug where Little Pump would cross the Arena and get stuck outside;
- Fixed bug where the King Slime split outside the Arena;
- Fixed a bug with Sapphire Heart that allowed you to heal too much using checkpoints;
- Fixed Bosses Defeated counter;
- Fixed bug with weapons whose abilities are spin attacks;
- Fixed bug where Skulliolo did not appear to be unlocked;
- Significantly fixed crashes caused by scenario particles;
- Fixed lag in the fight against Skeletal Receptacle and Curse;
- Fixed bug where music played even with the option turned off;
- Fixed bug with Bottled 'R' where black market chance would not reset;
Changes:
- Bottled Skull, Bottled Snail, and Bottled Doubt now have new visual effects;
- Bats and Giant Bats now have a brighter glow;
- Bloodthirsty Bats and Skull Bats now glow;
- Item Arena Chests now have a different paper drawing to prevent Bottle Chest confusion.
- The Stone Cross Super now shoots crosses farther apart from each other;
- Blood Sword, Knight's Sword, Shadow Sword and Corrupted Sword deal more damage;
- The color of the Shadow Sword and Nightmare Pistol's Super bar is now lighter;
- Brick, 4 Leaf Pistol and Diamond Pistol deal more damage;
- Cult Master now fires far fewer projectiles;
- The stats tab in the main menu now stores more information;
- Amalgam now has a notice for where its clones will be created;
- Vampire Tooth is now stackable;
- Every victory in the game (other than challenges) will have a reward in coins for the Graveyard Entrance:
Normal Ending -> +200 coins
True Ending -> +400 coins
- Friendly attacks now do not synergize with bullet mod items;
- Now at the end of a wave any toxic blood will disappear;
- Ameba now has 5 more Motivational Phrases.
