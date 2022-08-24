 Skip to content

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 24 August 2022

Bestiary Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9379818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News:

  • Complete bestiary
  • New wave completion percentage attribute;
  • Improved character interface;
  • 4 New Enemies;
  • 1 New Challenge - Big Bob Challenge;
  • 1 New Captain Task;
  • 5 New Weapons;
  • 5 New Items;
  • 1 New Bottle;
  • 1 New Skin;
  • It is now possible to drop bottles equipped with CTRL.

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where the Training Scarecrow would change animation incorrectly;
  • Fixed zoom bug when passing area;
  • Fixed bug with Bottled Dice, there were times when it did not work;
  • Fixed lag caused by coins;
  • Fixed bug where Little Pump would cross the Arena and get stuck outside;
  • Fixed bug where the King Slime split outside the Arena;
  • Fixed a bug with Sapphire Heart that allowed you to heal too much using checkpoints;
  • Fixed Bosses Defeated counter;
  • Fixed bug with weapons whose abilities are spin attacks;
  • Fixed bug where Skulliolo did not appear to be unlocked;
  • Significantly fixed crashes caused by scenario particles;
  • Fixed lag in the fight against Skeletal Receptacle and Curse;
  • Fixed bug where music played even with the option turned off;
  • Fixed bug with Bottled 'R' where black market chance would not reset;

Changes:

  • Bottled Skull, Bottled Snail, and Bottled Doubt now have new visual effects;
  • Bats and Giant Bats now have a brighter glow;
  • Bloodthirsty Bats and Skull Bats now glow;
  • Item Arena Chests now have a different paper drawing to prevent Bottle Chest confusion.
  • The Stone Cross Super now shoots crosses farther apart from each other;
  • Blood Sword, Knight's Sword, Shadow Sword and Corrupted Sword deal more damage;
  • The color of the Shadow Sword and Nightmare Pistol's Super bar is now lighter;
  • Brick, 4 Leaf Pistol and Diamond Pistol deal more damage;
  • Cult Master now fires far fewer projectiles;
  • The stats tab in the main menu now stores more information;
  • Amalgam now has a notice for where its clones will be created;
  • Vampire Tooth is now stackable;
  • Every victory in the game (other than challenges) will have a reward in coins for the Graveyard Entrance:
    Normal Ending -> +200 coins
    True Ending -> +400 coins
  • Friendly attacks now do not synergize with bullet mod items;
  • Now at the end of a wave any toxic blood will disappear;
  • Ameba now has 5 more Motivational Phrases.

