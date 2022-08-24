Pathfinder Cathedral

Hello everyone!
An atlantean called Cathedral finally managed to open the path to the west... and the beach! It's the first step towards Atlantis and all the atlanteans have this hero to thank.
Other goodness we included:
- Added Swimming above water
- Added underwater swimming (Please watch your breath by using the Character Menu “C” Key)
- Added Ocean biome Atlantean’s rejoice!
- Corrected Ascend and Descend keys to reflect Esc Menu
- Corrected Corpse spawn to reflect proper gender upon death
- Correct Collision boxes on some mountains around Starting Spawn point
- It should be easier to hit those pesky spiders now!
Changed files in this update