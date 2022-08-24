 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eo update for 24 August 2022

Pathfinder Cathedral

Share · View all patches · Build 9379768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

An atlantean called Cathedral finally managed to open the path to the west... and the beach! It's the first step towards Atlantis and all the atlanteans have this hero to thank.

Other goodness we included:

  • Added Swimming above water
  • Added underwater swimming (Please watch your breath by using the Character Menu “C” Key)
  • Added Ocean biome Atlantean’s rejoice!
  • Corrected Ascend and Descend keys to reflect Esc Menu
  • Corrected Corpse spawn to reflect proper gender upon death
  • Correct Collision boxes on some mountains around Starting Spawn point
  • It should be easier to hit those pesky spiders now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link