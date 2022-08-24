 Skip to content

ValiDate update for 24 August 2022

Major update 8-24-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9379732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We just had a major Steam Update that should fix every issue you have with the game. Please update your game!

What we fixed:

  • Load time is faster, like a lot faster. We are looking at a ~40-50% cut load time to boot up the game.
  • Added the sprite to Inaya's CG gallery
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Fixed sprite missing errors and positioning for all characters
  • Side character introductions no longer cause sprites to go missing.
  • Updated Fishing mini-game.
  • Updated the phone to remove the contacts button since it is currently not working.

As always, any remaining bugs or typos can be submitted here! Thank you all for being so patient with us as we figure things out, we really appreciate it!

