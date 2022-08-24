 Skip to content

RC SIM 2022 update for 24 August 2022

NEW MAP! Beach map will be gone

Share · View all patches · Build 9379670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am revamping the mapping layouts for better and more fun environmental interaction. Added a default player module for animations coming soon :) Previous animations erased for overwriting player positioning. Recompiles file contents, Added coding for optimization of player movement, more...

This has a lot of changes that will be for the better of gameplay and will continue to evolve over the next months. PLEASE give me feedback on what you might want to see while in Development status

