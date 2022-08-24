Patch 1.00b

Just another small patch to clean up some of the nastier bugs that have been reported.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with Neural Link where you could act when you are not supposed to be able to if you were quick enough. This would lead to all sorts of nasty issues.

Fixed a graphical display issue on Stage 16 when a unit is on the top corner of the map

Fixed a soft lock on Stage 20 that can occur when breaking down doors using AOE skills

Fixed a bug where if you hit the escape key during the stage victory sequence at just the right time, it would create a skip cutscene dialogue box that would restart the stage

New Features / QoL Requests

Added status icons to status descriptions in the party menu to help better identify them in combat

Added a skull icon to denote elite wolves and boss units to better identify which wolves are not recruitable. Tutorial text updated to explain as much.

That's all for now. Hoping to move on to some of the larger QoL requests next patch. Thanks again everyone for your feedback and issue reports!