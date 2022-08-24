 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 24 August 2022

Patch to Update 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a safecheck for village name and village elder at the end of the game, for older game saves. In some instance the score submitted for the end of the game had a blank name and blank village name.
  • introduced some fixes to the save/load system, for certain instances.
  • added back, disable crash handler to the game, to use less memory. For those in Win 11 that have problems running the game, browse to local files and use civitatem.exe, or nw.exe to run the game (make a new shortcut).

