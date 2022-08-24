 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 24 August 2022

Alpha 3.1 Fix

Build 9379486 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Just returned from vacation, first order of business was to fix the character selection issues.

Enjoy!

Kind regards,

Cet

