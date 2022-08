Share · View all patches · Build 9379456 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixed the Japanese and English display abnormally in Chapter 3, Meowgiko' s store is now in business.

Please update the game for the changes.

Thank you for your support and playing Heroine Anthem Zero2.

