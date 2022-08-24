Game Update 86

New Shark Variant

Bubble Shark:

-Added a new shark variant called the "bubble shark". The bubble shark is a very bubbly shark that lives near areas of the planet that has lots of bubbles. It likes soup bubbles and other types of bubbles and likes to swim in it. One day all the bubbles on the planet disappeared and the bubble shark was angry at the eggs because it's habitat was being gone and the eggs use up all the bubbles. It now wants to destroy all the eggs and it is up to you and your friends to stop this bubbly creature before it is to late. The bubble shark is very strong as it launches bubbles which slows down movement upon impact. It's weaknesses are quick and aggressive movement along with piercing shotgun shells to the bubbles to pop it.







New Gameplay Mechanic

Quick Roll:

-Pressing the quick roll key on your keyboard will now causes your player to perform a quick roll. The quick roll will make your player roll forward in style which gives a new way to maneuver around the terrain. The quick roll can be chained with other movement mechanic such as sliding, power sliding, etc.

Sharks:

-Slight improvement in player detection

Bug:

-Fix lobby UI

-Fix boss sound not looping same sound after end