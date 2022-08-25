One Week On & Patch 1.01

Hi folks,

Firstly, thank you to everyone for playing Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince, we hope you're having a grand adventure!

Thanks to our players we caught a bug causing some people to fall into the water around Sunkiss Canyon and being unable to get out. We are delighted that we've introduced a patch to fix this, as well as a few other things. Check out the full patch notes below.

Full patch notes v1.01:

Addition of a teleport fix for the northern canyon's water. Fixing the water issue, so you are teleported back to land.

Fix for the 'grapple over the mermaid' bug.

Expanded the telescope collision box in the wizard house, to allow for bottom access.

Fix for incorrect Grandma dialogue directions. Previously stated Morkla was to the west, but emerald jungles are to the east.

Fix for small graphic issue with the potion selector box on the alchemy screen.

Fix for incorrect directions from the 'sleepy guy' in Blossomdale tavern for the buried treasure.

Edit/change to the anchor. Moving it down a couple of pixels on the island "overworld". So it can be seen with reduced cam motion enabled.

Addition of the map below the island chest bug area "overworld" to the teleport fix above.

We've been seeing (and reading) a number of incredible reviews across Press and Content Creator outlets and wanted to share them with you

9.5/10 - Game Grin

85% - Cog Connected

84% - SwitchUp

8.25/10 - Game Informer

8/10 - Switch Corner

7/10 - Nintendo Life

7/10 - Destructoid

If you've been enjoying Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince please leave it a review. Reviews are super helpful on Steam as it helps the game reach more players, and most importantly, we love to read them :)

Love the soundtrack? You can pick up the soundtrack on Josie's Bandcamp here, or you can stream it on most streaming platforms.

Have a wonderful week!