One Week On & Patch 1.01

Firstly, thank you to everyone for playing Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince, we hope you're having a grand adventure!
Thanks to our players we caught a bug causing some people to fall into the water around Sunkiss Canyon and being unable to get out. We are delighted that we've introduced a patch to fix this, as well as a few other things. Check out the full patch notes below.
Full patch notes v1.01:
- Addition of a teleport fix for the northern canyon's water. Fixing the water issue, so you are teleported back to land.
- Fix for the 'grapple over the mermaid' bug.
- Expanded the telescope collision box in the wizard house, to allow for bottom access.
- Fix for incorrect Grandma dialogue directions. Previously stated Morkla was to the west, but emerald jungles are to the east.
- Fix for small graphic issue with the potion selector box on the alchemy screen.
- Fix for incorrect directions from the 'sleepy guy' in Blossomdale tavern for the buried treasure.
- Edit/change to the anchor. Moving it down a couple of pixels on the island "overworld". So it can be seen with reduced cam motion enabled.
- Addition of the map below the island chest bug area "overworld" to the teleport fix above.
We've been seeing (and reading) a number of incredible reviews across Press and Content Creator outlets and wanted to share them with you
9.5/10 - Game Grin
85% - Cog Connected
84% - SwitchUp
8.25/10 - Game Informer
8/10 - Switch Corner
7/10 - Nintendo Life
7/10 - Destructoid
