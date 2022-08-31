 Skip to content

Eyes in the Dark update for 31 August 2022

Eyes in the Dark Patch v 1.0.6

Build 9379364

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Tinkerers! Eyes in the Dark patch version 1.0.6 is now live. Please see the notes below on all the changes that have been made to Bloom Manor.

Controls

  • The Select button will always open and close the Run Info Menu while using gamepad.
  • The Start button will always open and close the Pause Menu while using gamepad.

Visuals

  • Impediments and Boons will still be legible when repeatedly selecting Twist of Fate.
  • The Monsters Defeated section will always reflect the number of monsters defeated during the run on the Run Result screen.
  • The additional Knowledge provided by the Eureka Perk is indicated on the Run Result screen.
  • Perks and Impediments no longer run off the screen when Ticking Menace is active.
  • Text boxes won’t overlap when there are four choices for Perks on the Divergence screen.
  • The description box for the Map of the Mansion Perk now has a right margin.

Gear

  • When an item sends out detonable projectiles, the projectiles will always detonate even after the item is scrapped.
  • The Stolen Treasure anomaly will no longer generate items from smaller enemies spawned by Nestors and Tickors.

