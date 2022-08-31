Eyes in the Dark Patch v 1.0.6

Hello Tinkerers! Eyes in the Dark patch version 1.0.6 is now live. Please see the notes below on all the changes that have been made to Bloom Manor.
Controls
- The Select button will always open and close the Run Info Menu while using gamepad.
- The Start button will always open and close the Pause Menu while using gamepad.
Visuals
- Impediments and Boons will still be legible when repeatedly selecting Twist of Fate.
- The Monsters Defeated section will always reflect the number of monsters defeated during the run on the Run Result screen.
- The additional Knowledge provided by the Eureka Perk is indicated on the Run Result screen.
- Perks and Impediments no longer run off the screen when Ticking Menace is active.
- Text boxes won’t overlap when there are four choices for Perks on the Divergence screen.
- The description box for the Map of the Mansion Perk now has a right margin.
Gear
- When an item sends out detonable projectiles, the projectiles will always detonate even after the item is scrapped.
- The Stolen Treasure anomaly will no longer generate items from smaller enemies spawned by Nestors and Tickors.
