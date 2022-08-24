This update improves the French translation of the game and fixes a bug where the game wouldn't load on some system languages.
Ynglet update for 24 August 2022
Ynglet 1.2 small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ynglet Windows 64 Depot 1015921
Ynglet Mac Depot 1015922
Changed files in this update