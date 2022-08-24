 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ynglet update for 24 August 2022

Ynglet 1.2 small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9379322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update improves the French translation of the game and fixes a bug where the game wouldn't load on some system languages.

Changed files in this update

Ynglet Windows 64 Depot 1015921
  • Loading history…
Ynglet Mac Depot 1015922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link