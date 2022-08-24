2022.08 b5

Error correction
- FIX...! The new components now have pictures
- FIX...! Monsters have a different threat's sound
- FIX...! When stamina is below 5%, hitting is no longer possible!!!
- FIX...! There is now a cool down indicator on sleeping, car and chairs.
- FIX...! The action bar at the bottom has been edited now you can put the tools in all 4 slots again.
- FIX...! The black stripe seen in the story has been fixed.
- FIX...! When starting with the sister or brother, the character can no longer run away.
- FIX...! The new parts can be built now.
- FIX...! Planting did not work, this has been fixed now.
- FIX...! The vending machine spit out 2x soda, now it is not.
- FIX...! The general store now has opening hours, from 6am to 6pm!
- FIX...! The burned logs were saved, they are not saved now.
- FIX...! When selling, the quantity is now displayed and the amount of money in the bottom left corner.
- FIX...! Saving the car parts.
- FIX...! The FPS display has been changed because it was causing errors.
- FIX...! Stones and trees now have a different sound when they are cut down.
- FIX...! The big stone was made smaller.
- FIX...! The car light has been edited.
- FIX...! Stamina is now consumed when hitting.
- FIX...! In the underground, the ground has been adjusted.
- FIX...! The map did not open, this bug is fixed now.
Changed files in this update