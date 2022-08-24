Taupo Lake DLC is OUT NOW! | Game Update: 2.24.8:500

Hello everyone

it's been a while since we delivered anything for Ultimate Fishing Simulator 1 and here we are today! :)

Taupo Lake

So most of you will think it's just "another" DLC but it's not! But first things first - Taupo Lake DLC is out now and you can get it with -a 15% discount for the first 7 days (in bundle probably an even higher discount). Taupo Lake VR DLC will be released a bit later but VR should work on Taupo good (need to be tested).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2088220/Ultimate_Fishing_Simulator__Taupo_Lake_DLC/

This DLC is a bit different from than previous ones. We implemented new fish species and new 3D models for old fish species (ex. Rainbow trout, Koi Carp).

As we didn't want to mess with the whole game - new models are available SO FAR only at Taupo Lake. Based on the player's (you're) feedback if you will like them we will replace old models on all maps.

On Taupo, there is also a new boat with boosted speed so you should be able to roam faster around the map.

Fixes/Changes

So as we promised today we are dropping a few small updates in the code, some of them are available right now in the whole game, and some only at Taupo as they are experimental and could mess whole game.

So here is the list. Experimental updates only on Taupo.

First changes in fish roaming around waterbodies (should fix dead spots)[on Taupo fish roaming for the experimental purpose was boosted up even more)

First changes in the amount of fish being spawned (boosted up on Taupo)

Experimental: Changed fish bite logic

In terms of fish amount, especially in Taupo - if you will experience FPS droop it may be caused by the high number of fish being spawned, please inform us where you experience this problem.

If you will experience any problems IN BASE GAME - please report them and we will try to fix everything ASAP.

Thank you everyone for your support! And we are already working on some things you have reported for the last two days!

Regards,

3T Labs & Pancake Games