 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower of Spirit update for 24 August 2022

Early Access Version 0.3c

Share · View all patches · Build 9379129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing some Scarlet Forest environment elements to be display incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue causing Fury's base attack not to trigger Kora's passive.
  • Fixed an issue causing invoked bee enemy not able to act during the entire combat.
  • Fixed an issue where The Swarm could trigger 2 player characters' turn after acting.
  • Fixed an issue causing the turn order UI element not being refresh properly when an enemy dies.
  • Fixed a visual issue with Catalysis description in different UI elements.

====================================================================================

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link