Early Access Version 0.3c

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing some Scarlet Forest environment elements to be display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue causing Fury's base attack not to trigger Kora's passive.
- Fixed an issue causing invoked bee enemy not able to act during the entire combat.
- Fixed an issue where The Swarm could trigger 2 player characters' turn after acting.
- Fixed an issue causing the turn order UI element not being refresh properly when an enemy dies.
- Fixed a visual issue with Catalysis description in different UI elements.
