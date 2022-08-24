 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 24 August 2022

Results of Contest "Fantastic builds and where to find them"

Share · View all patches · Build 9379111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Survivors!

It's time to announce the winners who will receive “Pattern: Forest” paint for the most creative types of builds.
And the winners of the contest are:

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9379111
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link