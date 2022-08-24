Results of Contest "Fantastic builds and where to find them"

Survivors!
It's time to announce the winners who will receive “Pattern: Forest” paint for the most creative types of builds.
And the winners of the contest are:
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Survivors!
It's time to announce the winners who will receive “Pattern: Forest” paint for the most creative types of builds.
And the winners of the contest are:
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:
Changed depots in staging branch