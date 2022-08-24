 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 24 August 2022

Update v2.14.1 + v2.14.2

Build 9379041

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiple cards can be salvaged at once (via hotkeys)
  • Boss cards boss spawn chance bonus wasn't applied correctly
  • Buying card packs is disabled in gemless challenges
  • Fractional Tower Floors fixed
  • Card Detector supporter perk fixed
  • 5 new borb skins
  • Changing resources panel delay fixed
  • Area crash fix

