- Multiple cards can be salvaged at once (via hotkeys)
- Boss cards boss spawn chance bonus wasn't applied correctly
- Buying card packs is disabled in gemless challenges
- Fractional Tower Floors fixed
- Card Detector supporter perk fixed
- 5 new borb skins
- Changing resources panel delay fixed
- Area crash fix
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 24 August 2022
Update v2.14.1 + v2.14.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update