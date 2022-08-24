 Skip to content

Tilefinder update for 24 August 2022

Update 2022-08-24 (UX, Boss Rework, Many Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9379028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

In the past week I've been working on identifying the most frustrating bugs in the game and I managed to fix 4 causes of crashes!
This is all thanks the all the people who have reported these crashes and bugs!

So, keep it up!
Whenever you find a bug or crash, send it to me ASAP with a screenshot and a log file, which can be found in the game folder/Assets/Data/Logs and pick the latest log file, corresponding to your gameplay session that crashed.

Without further ado, here's the update:

Update 2022-08-24:

Something Dark Looms Over the Fields...

Pumpzilla is awakening.
I reworked the first phase of the first boss since it was the first one I ever made and the design was a bit outdated. I feel like it should be a much smoother experience now.
Also, I slightly changed the dialogue of Pumpzilla to make room for the next update, which will contain a more detailed Pumpzilla lore interaction! (one of the next updates)

Shiny Items!

Reworked the sheen of the item rarity.
Items now have a brand new shining which is much easier to see and more pleasing to the eyes!

Bug Fixes and Other

  • Fixed a crash happening when enemies died from fire, toxic fog or similar traps
  • Fixed a crash caused by faulty Pumplings code
  • Fixed a crash caused by faulty Molotov Peasant code
  • Tomes are now not usable in combat, as was intended. By extension, fixed a crash caused by using tomes in combat.
  • Fixed Unholy Revival not being usable
  • Adjusted some UI and Traps
  • All Spike Rush spells (Evil Paprikas, Driders, etc) now deal DARK damage

Cheers!
Dave

