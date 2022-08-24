Update 2022-08-24 (UX, Boss Rework, Many Bugfixes)

Hi!
In the past week I've been working on identifying the most frustrating bugs in the game and I managed to fix 4 causes of crashes!
This is all thanks the all the people who have reported these crashes and bugs!
So, keep it up!
Whenever you find a bug or crash, send it to me ASAP with a screenshot and a log file, which can be found in the game folder/Assets/Data/Logs and pick the latest log file, corresponding to your gameplay session that crashed.
Without further ado, here's the update:
Update 2022-08-24:
Something Dark Looms Over the Fields...
Pumpzilla is awakening.
I reworked the first phase of the first boss since it was the first one I ever made and the design was a bit outdated. I feel like it should be a much smoother experience now.
Also, I slightly changed the dialogue of Pumpzilla to make room for the next update, which will contain a more detailed Pumpzilla lore interaction! (one of the next updates)
Shiny Items!
Reworked the sheen of the item rarity.
Items now have a brand new shining which is much easier to see and more pleasing to the eyes!
Bug Fixes and Other
- Fixed a crash happening when enemies died from fire, toxic fog or similar traps
- Fixed a crash caused by faulty Pumplings code
- Fixed a crash caused by faulty Molotov Peasant code
- Tomes are now not usable in combat, as was intended. By extension, fixed a crash caused by using tomes in combat.
- Fixed Unholy Revival not being usable
- Adjusted some UI and Traps
- All Spike Rush spells (Evil Paprikas, Driders, etc) now deal DARK damage
Cheers!
Dave
