Update 2022-08-24 (UX, Boss Rework, Many Bugfixes)

Hi!

In the past week I've been working on identifying the most frustrating bugs in the game and I managed to fix 4 causes of crashes!

This is all thanks the all the people who have reported these crashes and bugs!

So, keep it up!

Whenever you find a bug or crash, send it to me ASAP with a screenshot and a log file, which can be found in the game folder/Assets/Data/Logs and pick the latest log file, corresponding to your gameplay session that crashed.

Without further ado, here's the update:

Update 2022-08-24:

Something Dark Looms Over the Fields...

Pumpzilla is awakening.

I reworked the first phase of the first boss since it was the first one I ever made and the design was a bit outdated. I feel like it should be a much smoother experience now.

Also, I slightly changed the dialogue of Pumpzilla to make room for the next update, which will contain a more detailed Pumpzilla lore interaction! (one of the next updates)

Shiny Items!

Reworked the sheen of the item rarity.

Items now have a brand new shining which is much easier to see and more pleasing to the eyes!

Bug Fixes and Other

Fixed a crash happening when enemies died from fire, toxic fog or similar traps

Fixed a crash caused by faulty Pumplings code

Fixed a crash caused by faulty Molotov Peasant code

Tomes are now not usable in combat, as was intended. By extension, fixed a crash caused by using tomes in combat.

Fixed Unholy Revival not being usable

Adjusted some UI and Traps

All Spike Rush spells (Evil Paprikas, Driders, etc) now deal DARK damage

Cheers!

Dave