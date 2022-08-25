Patch 0.5.43163 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9378969 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 08:19:25 UTC by Wendy

We will be patching V Rising today at 08:00 UTC / 10:00 CEST. The patching process is expected to last up to an hour.

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

NEW FEATURES

Castle Heart can now be moved over and replace an existing floor without the need to dismantle the floor first.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an exploit with building outside of your territory.

Fixed various issues allowing players to build inside cliff regions.

Fixed an issue where equipable items could end up in a broken state.

GENERAL

Minor improvement in the priority of error messages when building your castle.

Players may no longer dismantle Explosive Boxes. This fixes an exploit where players could dismantle explosive boxes while they were lit, returning the box to the inventory while still triggering the explosion.

If you experience problems after this patch, please let us know here. Please use the patch number in the title so that we can identify it.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team.