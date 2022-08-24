 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RAM Pressure update for 24 August 2022

Patch Notes 24/08/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9378868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the "To battle" button. Now, there is no need to look for contracts on the global map. The following modes have been moved: PVE, COOP, PVP, 2x2, Clan PvE, PvP+. After selecting the way, it will be displayed under the button and when you click on the button, you will go to the mission preparation screen
  • A new PvP mode has been added. These are 1v1 fights on a scaled-down map for faster combat. We will be glad if you leave a review on the new card
  • A shop for elite operatives has been added. The price for hiring operatives in the store is higher than usual. Some players will get this feature with the next store update.
  • Added skins for weapons. In the future, unique skins for certain types of weapons will be added
  • Added the ability to select a unique avatar for operatives. Players who previously purchased the Battle Pass will receive Operator Avatars based on their Account avatars
  • Added the ability to invite clanmates to matches
  • Added a timer for the completion of contracts
  • Now, when you click on the tilde (`), the general chat will not open
  • Now, in PvP modes, when you win with a 20% chance, tablets will appear as a reward
  • Now, pressing the class icon next to the HP bar will not switch to an operative, which will eliminate possible situations with the impossibility of throwing a grenade
  • Special offers are now updated not only when you win PvP, but also when you win COOP
  • Fixed a bug when the travel area and AP consumption did not match
  • Fixed a bug when the estimated spread of the grenade launcher does not match the actual one
  • Fixed a bug where, in joint battles, if an ally's operative dies, then the second player's timer decreases, while the allies do not
  • Fixed a bug when the skill "Hail of Fragments" was triggered on allies when the "Get down!" skill was learned
  • A bug has been fixed when the skill "Fast reload" worked on shotguns as well
  • Improved the AI ​​of engineers and alien robots
  • The camera shows only the explosion, not the grenade thrower and the flurry. And not blocked for movement
  • Increased speed of animations: equipping a weapon after throwing a grenade, self-healing, healing an ally, providing a weapon after healing
  • Content optimization
  • Minor GUI fixes
  • Minor bug fixes on maps

Changed files in this update

RAM PRESSURE Content Depot 929491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link