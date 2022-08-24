Version 1.0.9 is live!

Incremented version to 1.0.9

UPGRADED TO UNITY 2019.4 LTS as part of the preparation for Steam Deck.

Removed display settings standalone dialogue.

Implemented in-game Video and Display settings under options.

Implemented Dropdown UI control.

Fixed a bug where you can leave a Town interrupting the story, causing unexpected behaviour such as locked out items from a loot chest or re-attempting failed quests.

Fixed critical bug when saving and loading an auto-sucess roll followed by combat.

Fixed incorrect score label for An unusual wager event.

Fixed bonus for dice rolls not getting cleared on Forced to give in during the Pirates event.

Fixed Goldfall loop hole where you can get repeatable +1 Sanctity.

As always, let me know on the community forums or the official Discord if you encounter any issues, especially if quick hot fixes are needed after this new patch.