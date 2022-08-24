- Fixed effect stacking for poison/bleed effects causing large damage spam
- Fixed tooltip not displaying resources used in the shop after hovering on attribute tooltip
- Lowered costs for characters
- Fixed targeting issue for the sticky web where it targeted itself
- Balanced out a few environmental characters (like the sticky web)
- Veno receives a large buff for its abilities to become more viable (both damage increase and healing increases)
Crown of Pain update for 24 August 2022
Hotfix 0.9.71
Patchnotes via Steam Community
