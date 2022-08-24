 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crown of Pain update for 24 August 2022

Hotfix 0.9.71

Share · View all patches · Build 9378606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed effect stacking for poison/bleed effects causing large damage spam
  • Fixed tooltip not displaying resources used in the shop after hovering on attribute tooltip
  • Lowered costs for characters
  • Lowered costs for characters
  • Fixed targeting issue for the sticky web where it targeted itself
  • Balanced out a few environmental characters (like the sticky web)
  • Veno receives a large buff for its abilities to become more viable (both damage increase and healing increases)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651093
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link