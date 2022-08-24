The new version is now available
-Fixed several bugs
-Optimized the character resizing function, the character size will not be reset every time when resetting or using the Creative Workshop character, you can save the previously set character size, a button has been added to reset the character size
Desktop Girlfriend update for 24 August 2022
