The shop has 4 slots now!

Hey there, here's another mini patch with more improvements and fixes based on your feedback, including a 4th slot for shops!
Be back soon! ^-^
- Danny
Changes and new stuff
- Added a 4th slot to shops that shows a particular use item permanently. (This is often particular items needed for certain runs like dogfood, alcohol, sanitaries, sandwiches etc)
Balancing
- Reduced dog hunger decay when studying/working/passing time a bit
- Slightly increased city density, so more buildings spawn on average and there’s less walk time between buildings on average. (WARNING: This means your city will generate differently if continuing a run)
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed issues selecting new perks with certain customisation/challenge/character selection combos
- Fixed Slow player perk as final perk being bugged
Changed files in this update