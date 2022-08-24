 Skip to content

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 24 August 2022

The shop has 4 slots now!

Build 9378508

Hey there, here's another mini patch with more improvements and fixes based on your feedback, including a 4th slot for shops!

Be back soon! ^-^

  • Danny

Changes and new stuff

  • Added a 4th slot to shops that shows a particular use item permanently. (This is often particular items needed for certain runs like dogfood, alcohol, sanitaries, sandwiches etc)

Balancing

  • Reduced dog hunger decay when studying/working/passing time a bit
  • Slightly increased city density, so more buildings spawn on average and there’s less walk time between buildings on average. (WARNING: This means your city will generate differently if continuing a run)

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed issues selecting new perks with certain customisation/challenge/character selection combos
  • Fixed Slow player perk as final perk being bugged

Changed files in this update

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Mac Depot Depot 926142
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Linux Depot Depot 926143
  • Loading history…
