Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.3.004 (Hotfix)

Gameplay and balance:
Difficulty curve of worlds has been adjusted by the following changes:
- Changed the spawn of the "Toxic" gene from difficulty 2 skulls to 3 skulls
- Changed the spawn of the "Armored" gene from difficulty 3 skulls to 4 skulls
- Changed the spawn of the "Titans" gene from difficulty 4 skulls to 5 skulls
- Changed the spawn of the "Tyrants" gene from difficulty 5 skulls to 6 skulls
- Armored, Toxic, Bleeding, Burning, and Freezing genes spawn weight has been reduced
- Reduced the duration of the status ailment "Poison" on the King from 8 to 5 seconds
- Reduced duration of "Bleeding" status on the King from 6 to 4 seconds
- Reduced the duration of the "Burn" ailment on the King from 4 seconds to 3 seconds
- Damage per second of "Burn" status ailment on King reduced from 7% to 5% per gen level
Other changes:
- Now the amounts to change in the bank will be increased depending on the time the joystick is pressed to speed up exchanges between low-rate currencies
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when exchanging certain currencies
- Fixed a bug where bank exchange rates were not displayed correctly
- Fixed a bug where offers would sometimes result in trade values lower than the normal rate
- Fixed a bug that prevented talking to "Rasen Lupine" if all difficulties are unlocked at the same time from previous version games
- Fixed a bug where "Idalith Shrines" would appear in worlds, without them being unlocked in the "Tree of Eternity"
- Fixed a bug where the English language seed rarity indicator was not displayed in the HUD tooltip
- Fixed a translation bug where the seed gene indicator in Xander's battle room would not display in English
- Fixed a bug where the damage values of the genes of the altered states were not correctly represented in the descriptions of the seeds
- Fixed a bug where the King sometimes get stuck in his "Chained" animation after an Idalith battle
- Fixed a bug where performance drops when killing enemies under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from performing "Stomp" when traversing platforms
Changed files in this update