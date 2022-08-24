 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 24 August 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v0.3.004 (Hotfix)

Gameplay and balance:

Difficulty curve of worlds has been adjusted by the following changes:

  • Changed the spawn of the "Toxic" gene from difficulty 2 skulls to 3 skulls
  • Changed the spawn of the "Armored" gene from difficulty 3 skulls to 4 skulls
  • Changed the spawn of the "Titans" gene from difficulty 4 skulls to 5 skulls
  • Changed the spawn of the "Tyrants" gene from difficulty 5 skulls to 6 skulls
  • Armored, Toxic, Bleeding, Burning, and Freezing genes spawn weight has been reduced
  • Reduced the duration of the status ailment "Poison" on the King from 8 to 5 seconds
  • Reduced duration of "Bleeding" status on the King from 6 to 4 seconds
  • Reduced the duration of the "Burn" ailment on the King from 4 seconds to 3 seconds
  • Damage per second of "Burn" status ailment on King reduced from 7% to 5% per gen level

Other changes:

  • Now the amounts to change in the bank will be increased depending on the time the joystick is pressed to speed up exchanges between low-rate currencies
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when exchanging certain currencies
  • Fixed a bug where bank exchange rates were not displayed correctly
  • Fixed a bug where offers would sometimes result in trade values lower than the normal rate
  • Fixed a bug that prevented talking to "Rasen Lupine" if all difficulties are unlocked at the same time from previous version games
  • Fixed a bug where "Idalith Shrines" would appear in worlds, without them being unlocked in the "Tree of Eternity"
  • Fixed a bug where the English language seed rarity indicator was not displayed in the HUD tooltip
  • Fixed a translation bug where the seed gene indicator in Xander's battle room would not display in English
  • Fixed a bug where the damage values ​​of the genes of the altered states were not correctly represented in the descriptions of the seeds
  • Fixed a bug where the King sometimes get stuck in his "Chained" animation after an Idalith battle
  • Fixed a bug where performance drops when killing enemies under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from performing "Stomp" when traversing platforms

