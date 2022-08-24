1.8.9.3(4) Official and Beta Update

This update opens the beta version, the official version version number is 1.8.9.3, the beta version is 1.8.9.4, the official version does not have the function of the creative workshop

Users who want to join the beta version can go to the steam library, click the gear settings - properties - beta version, select test version, do not need to enter the access code, you will be prompted to update after exiting the program





Changelog

Fix the stuck problem caused by the new multi-threaded mutex in the previous version

Fix the problem of frequent automatic hiding of the dock smart hidden mode caused by the window preview of the previous version

Fix the problem that full-screen exclusive games cannot switch windows again (to be tested, I have tested APEX and CSGO without problems)

Fix the problem that the dock is stuck or many identical running icons appear when switching virtual desktops quickly and frequently using CTRL+WIN plus left and right keys in previous versions

The following features are only available in beta version

Add the function of the creative workshop, you can view the items and subscriptions of the creative workshop, this is only the first version, the function has not been completed, the interface is made according to the win11 store

There are categories of items on the left, you can search for items or sort items in the upper right corner, click on the item to view the details, and the status of your steam friends will change after you open the creative workshop. You don't need to click to start in steam, you only need to run in the background of steam. After opening the creative workshop, steam will automatically prompt that it has been started.









At present, this version of the creative workshop does not support the quick and convenient application to the dock theme or skin after subscription. The main thing is to think about how to design it, and no upload function has been added. These functions will be added in subsequent versions.