A Bad Game Of Football is out now! - get it while its hot on release sale!

We are so happy to finally release A Bad Game Of Football into Early Access!

There is a lot to discover since the last available playtest some weeks ago.

We have added some really handsome trainers.

The UI got an upgrade and the locker room background (team customizer) actually has more colours than white now.

Each trainer will have special abilities and their own themed map. You will be able to pick any trainer - map combination you want and explore all their possibilities.

The referee is as angry as always though.

Go and get the game now, it is on sale for the first week!

Join our Discord if you want to set up matches with people, complain about how bad the game is, or want a chat with the devs.