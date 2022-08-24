Dimensional Fragmentation: Merchantile Preparation

This Patch, comedic/lore ticker tape of the Galactic News Network and advertisers.

Next patch, Buy/Sell/Rob/Forge/Other actions at stations and character creation (EST 2-4 days)

Patch after that: Full Scale MMO multiplayer in! Est (4-7 days after Buy/Sell/Rob patch in)

Development is at a rapid pace now!

Thank you so much for the bro or soul sista who bought a 10$ virtual item this week. I haven't made money in months since I went free to play, this encouraged my spirits to fight harder to make this game better! I've been making games for 30 years and people have loved my games, but I haven't been able to ever make any money. Its rough living in a place without water, but you helped the fight by supporting the smallest of small indie devs! Smallest in fiances, largest in culture/potential.