 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jelle's Marble League update for 2 September 2022

Minor update to version 1.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9378352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Greg Woods commentary
  • Jokers are now an option when starting a new story mode season
  • Story mode status: 8 Levels from “Pupil” to “Marble Master”
  • 8 simple Story mode achievements
  • Prior seasons visualisation graphs
  • Numerous Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1772481
  • Loading history…
Depot 1772482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link