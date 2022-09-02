- Improved Greg Woods commentary
- Jokers are now an option when starting a new story mode season
- Story mode status: 8 Levels from “Pupil” to “Marble Master”
- 8 simple Story mode achievements
- Prior seasons visualisation graphs
- Numerous Bug fixes
Jelle's Marble League update for 2 September 2022
Minor update to version 1.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
