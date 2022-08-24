24 August Update - Crashes and Optimisations

Changes:
- Disabled incremental garbage collection which was causing random crashes for users when it decided to run.
- Optimized Nyx's model.
- Optimized Niyu's model.
- Optimized Gunnar's model.
- Optimized Nikolla's model.
