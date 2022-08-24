 Skip to content

Tiny Tactics update for 24 August 2022

24 August Update - Crashes and Optimisations

Share · View all patches · Build 9378341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Disabled incremental garbage collection which was causing random crashes for users when it decided to run.
  • Optimized Nyx's model.
  • Optimized Niyu's model.
  • Optimized Gunnar's model.
  • Optimized Nikolla's model.

