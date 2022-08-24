Metal: Hellsinger wins Most Wanted PC Game at Gamescom!

Hello, Hellsingers!

We were so focused on preparations for tomorrow’s epic concert that we did not see this one coming – at the Opening Night Live show, Metal: Hellsinger won Gamescom’s Most Wanted PC Game! Everyone here is over the moon and want to thank all of you for the support and passion we’ve seen ever since we released the demo and even before!

Join us in celebrating this win by rocking out remotely to the Metal: Hellsinger live concert at Gamescom on August 25 at 19:00 CEST! We’ve partnered with Loudwire, IGN, The Game Awards, and of course, Gamescom for this awesome occasion. If you happen to be at Gamescom, make sure you join us when the doors open at 18:00 in Hall 6 – the concert is free!

This is the biggest concert Gamescom has ever had, but it’s no wonder, given that it will be graced by the combined might of Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused/INVSN), and James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate)!

We’re also pleased to announce that Metal: Hellsinger will have full Razer Chroma RGB integration, letting you sync your lights to the sound of the game (that’s right, you can hook it up so every beat lights up the room). It’s really the perfect fit for a game where success is measured by how attuned to the beat you are.

Watch the live concert through Loudwire, The Game Awards, IGN, and Gamescom.

Metal: Hellsinger will be unleashed on September 15. Raise your horns and slay to the beat!