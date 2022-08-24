F1® Manager 2022 | We Meet Guenther Steiner! | CHALLENGE THE GRID

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Taking full control of an F1® team in F1® Manager 2022 will be a challenging, high-stakes experience for everyone from August 25 – but what if you had an actual Team Principal looking over your shoulder?

Ahead of the game’s launch, we caught up with Haas F1® Team reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, as he took F1® Manager 2022 for a spin and aimed to secure a strong result with Haas at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit. To add a little more pressure, we brought his boss along to judge his performance!

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner stopped by to give his thoughts on the game, and how his driver fared at being Team Principal for a day…

