End of Summer Update

We wanted to share a larger update highlighting all the larger changes we've been working on since our Steam launch!
Improvements to Game Balance
Our community helps build a better Old World and we have made various adjustments to game-play balance based on your feedback. This includes adjustments to family bonuses, archetype abilities, unit and law balance, unit consumption and the ability to trade unimproved tiles between owned cities.
Dynasty System added for Greece:
For our players with the Heroes of the Aegean DLC they can now play as four additional starting Dynasties: Ptolemy, Leonidas, Pericles, Alexander allowing more distinctive starts for Greece with full family trees.
Four new Learn-By-Playing Scenarios
A set of standard games with curated maps. Learn by Playing allows new players to learn the game within a context that is close to the default experience and lets experienced/competitive players benchmark their play.
Interface improvements
We have made various adjustments to our interface in the months since Steam release. This includes adjustments to the Multiplayer lobby and an updated luxury management panel which can be viewed from reminders or top bar interface
Localization:
Since Steam release we have added support for six languages (French, German, Spanish, Chinese- simplified, Chinese- traditional, and Japanese) and have improved localized text throughout the game.
Mac Support:
We have added native support for M1 chips on Steam, and added improvements for the experience for our players on Mac
Steam Deck Playable:
We are playable on Steam Deck so you can now take Old World with you on the go! We will continue to make improvements for our players using Steam Deck
Thank you for your continued support during the development of Old World, we look forward to continued improvements and hope everyone has been having a lovely summer. Here are the build notes for today's update:
Design
Four Learn-by-Playing Scenarios have been added
Free Worker bonus card now unlocks with Administration instead of Polis
Egyptian improvement cost bonus now only tests for finished improvements
Events that reduce discontent have had the discontent reduction value doubled
Blessed and Curse now remove opposing effect
Choose law events now occur less frequently, when player has a higher civics threshold
Show Resources and Improvements has been adjusted
Programming:
Improved rivers on lowest detail setting
Minor improvements to AI
Improvements to disciples
AI more intelligent about succession and reassigning jobs
UI
All Improvements worker filter now shows improvements in a grid
Bridge model appears when roads cross rivers with Engineering Law
When going from simple to advanced settings, the number of AI opponents gets set to the default for that map size.
More helptext has been added to the servers screen
Movement pip colors turn orange when force march is used with force march set to Double Fatigue
Reminder added for when laws can be adopted
Announcement panel has been added to the main menu
Unavailable scenarios now show greyed out
added indicator to SP setup screen when dynasties are available
added right-click menu to portraits for council slots, religion/family heads, nation/tribe leaders
Added Slider to adjust popup text size in Accessibility options
Bug Fixes
Update to localized text
Improvement to camera pan
Game no longer shows orders preview or path for moves outside of force march limits
Fixed issues in mod browser
Various text and event fixes
It is no longer possible to hire units on city tiles
Nested tooltips now show when locked with shift
Carthage 1 ‘Build a market in Qart-Hadasht" goal now completes
Barbarian Horde: Fixed raiders being able to spawn on inaccessible tiles
Barbarian Horde: Tribe Peace/Alliance ambitions are no longer present in the scenario
Edit Hotkeys feature works once more
Additional adjustments to events where traits are chosen the next turn
Russian: adjustments to how turnscale is handled
We no longer show defeated nations from luxury management panel
Game no longer shows the "could change succession" warning when there's no heir
Improvements to Heroes of the Aegean achievements unlock conditions
Fixed issue where city site text was not appearing when revealed but not visible
Fixed sorting issue for choose research popup
Fixed minor issue with Greece 4 end condition causing errors
Fixed underwater trees in Mediterranean map
Fixed issue with city widget on high graphic preset
Fixed issues found in no-characters mode
Fixed issue with terrain around mountains
Fixed issue with re-capturing a teammate's city.
Fixed player list text sorting in front of some menus
Fixes to "Source of Power" and "Family Quarrel" events
Various small UI improvements
Additional event fixes
