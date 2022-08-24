End of Summer Update

We wanted to share a larger update highlighting all the larger changes we've been working on since our Steam launch!

Improvements to Game Balance

Our community helps build a better Old World and we have made various adjustments to game-play balance based on your feedback. This includes adjustments to family bonuses, archetype abilities, unit and law balance, unit consumption and the ability to trade unimproved tiles between owned cities.

Dynasty System added for Greece:

For our players with the Heroes of the Aegean DLC they can now play as four additional starting Dynasties: Ptolemy, Leonidas, Pericles, Alexander allowing more distinctive starts for Greece with full family trees.

Four new Learn-By-Playing Scenarios

A set of standard games with curated maps. Learn by Playing allows new players to learn the game within a context that is close to the default experience and lets experienced/competitive players benchmark their play.



Interface improvements

We have made various adjustments to our interface in the months since Steam release. This includes adjustments to the Multiplayer lobby and an updated luxury management panel which can be viewed from reminders or top bar interface



Localization:

Since Steam release we have added support for six languages (French, German, Spanish, Chinese- simplified, Chinese- traditional, and Japanese) and have improved localized text throughout the game.



Mac Support:

We have added native support for M1 chips on Steam, and added improvements for the experience for our players on Mac



Steam Deck Playable:

We are playable on Steam Deck so you can now take Old World with you on the go! We will continue to make improvements for our players using Steam Deck

Thank you for your continued support during the development of Old World, we look forward to continued improvements and hope everyone has been having a lovely summer. Here are the build notes for today's update:

Design

Four Learn-by-Playing Scenarios have been added

Free Worker bonus card now unlocks with Administration instead of Polis

Egyptian improvement cost bonus now only tests for finished improvements

Events that reduce discontent have had the discontent reduction value doubled

Blessed and Curse now remove opposing effect

Choose law events now occur less frequently, when player has a higher civics threshold

Show Resources and Improvements has been adjusted

Programming:

Improved rivers on lowest detail setting

Minor improvements to AI

Improvements to disciples

AI more intelligent about succession and reassigning jobs

UI

All Improvements worker filter now shows improvements in a grid

Bridge model appears when roads cross rivers with Engineering Law

When going from simple to advanced settings, the number of AI opponents gets set to the default for that map size.

More helptext has been added to the servers screen

Movement pip colors turn orange when force march is used with force march set to Double Fatigue

Reminder added for when laws can be adopted

Announcement panel has been added to the main menu

Unavailable scenarios now show greyed out

added indicator to SP setup screen when dynasties are available

added right-click menu to portraits for council slots, religion/family heads, nation/tribe leaders

Added Slider to adjust popup text size in Accessibility options

Bug Fixes

Update to localized text

Improvement to camera pan

Game no longer shows orders preview or path for moves outside of force march limits

Fixed issues in mod browser

Various text and event fixes

It is no longer possible to hire units on city tiles

Nested tooltips now show when locked with shift

Carthage 1 ‘Build a market in Qart-Hadasht" goal now completes

Barbarian Horde: Fixed raiders being able to spawn on inaccessible tiles

Barbarian Horde: Tribe Peace/Alliance ambitions are no longer present in the scenario

Edit Hotkeys feature works once more

Additional adjustments to events where traits are chosen the next turn

Russian: adjustments to how turnscale is handled

We no longer show defeated nations from luxury management panel

Game no longer shows the "could change succession" warning when there's no heir

Improvements to Heroes of the Aegean achievements unlock conditions

Fixed issue where city site text was not appearing when revealed but not visible

Fixed sorting issue for choose research popup

Fixed minor issue with Greece 4 end condition causing errors

Fixed underwater trees in Mediterranean map

Fixed issue with city widget on high graphic preset

Fixed issues found in no-characters mode

Fixed issue with terrain around mountains

Fixed issue with re-capturing a teammate's city.

Fixed player list text sorting in front of some menus

Fixes to "Source of Power" and "Family Quarrel" events

Various small UI improvements

Additional event fixes