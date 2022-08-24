VZX Creative v0.9.4.1 Patch Release

Important!
If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.
They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.
Bug fixes in Pro Player
- A crash related to adding a preset to a play list has been fixed. The underlying problem isn't identified however, but at least the player shouldn't crash because of this.
- SPOUT in Pro Player with semi-transparent objects didn't clear the buffer properly
Bug fixes in Artiste
- Connecting dynamic textures to override slots in PBR material didn't work
Changed files in this update