VZX Creative v0.9.4.1 Patch Release

Important!

If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Bug fixes in Pro Player

A crash related to adding a preset to a play list has been fixed. The underlying problem isn't identified however, but at least the player shouldn't crash because of this.

SPOUT in Pro Player with semi-transparent objects didn't clear the buffer properly

Bug fixes in Artiste