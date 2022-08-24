 Skip to content

VZX Creative update for 24 August 2022

VZX Creative v0.9.4.1 Patch Release

Important!

If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Bug fixes in Pro Player

  • A crash related to adding a preset to a play list has been fixed. The underlying problem isn't identified however, but at least the player shouldn't crash because of this.
  • SPOUT in Pro Player with semi-transparent objects didn't clear the buffer properly

Bug fixes in Artiste

  • Connecting dynamic textures to override slots in PBR material didn't work

Changed files in this update

