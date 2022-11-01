Score Fixes

Hello there!

We have been made aware that some levels cannot be completed with 3 or even 2 stars!

This issue should now be resolved.

We used this opportunity to adjust some other levels whose turn counts were too easy.

You now have more turns available for completing the levels marked in bold.

Turns needed for 2/3 stars changed for the following levels:

Level 24: 16/12 -> 14/10

Level 36: 25/17 -> 24/17

Level 38: 10/7 -> 12/8

Level 39: 14/10 -> 16/11

Level 40: 17/12 -> 20/14

Level 41: 17/12 -> 14/10

Level 42: 20/14 -> 19/13

Level 52: 34/24 -> 23/16

Level 53: 21/15 -> 35/25

Level 54: 30/21 -> 31/22

Thank you for your patience and for being part of our Community :)

- Team Cubinauts