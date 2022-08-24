 Skip to content

蜀山：初章 Playtest update for 24 August 2022

8.24紧急维护公告

各位亲爱的道友：
您好，我们将于19点40分进行紧急维护，维护时间预计半个小时，维护结束之后将会发放全服补偿，维护补偿将会随着维护时间延长而递增哦~期间玩家将无法登录游戏，由此给您带来的不便，敬请谅解。为您提供良好的游戏环境，一直是我们致力的目标，非常感谢您继续支持重楼工作室！

《蜀山：初章》运营团队
2022年8月24日

