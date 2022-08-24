Version 2.0.7.173 - First you Laser, then you Superlaser

In addition to this fine patch release, today is the go-live date for the Dehoarder 2 Coming Soon page. Show your support for this unique Life Simulator and wishlist today!
Improvements
- The Superlaser consumable will not be available to purchase until at least one level of Lasers is purchased. This prevents a situation where using the consumable does nothing useful.
Fixes
- Prevent accidental change of mission parameters after Mission panel's "Prepare For Warp" button is pressed while screen is fading.
- Fix an issue where achievement name on achievement toast popup is not visible at certain resolutions.
