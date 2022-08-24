 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 24 August 2022

Patch 1.1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9377794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added functionality that allows gamepad users to view the second item in a dual slot when comparing item tooltips. (Y on Xbox controllers).
  • Resolved an issue that was preventing players from comparing vendor items with their own equipped items.
  • Fixed an issue where, in certain scenarios, the tooltip of an equipped dual slot item would disappear after pressing shift if one of the slots is empty.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip of the first item in a vendor's inventory would disappear when switching tabs with a gamepad.
  • Resolved an issue which caused gamepad input prompts in the Gate of Fates screen to display "Default Text".
  • Fixed an issue which prevented the cancel invite option from showing in the main menu if the host was in-game and then went back to the main menu to send an invite.
  • Fixed an issue where the Interaction menu in the Friends List would stay open after the friend had gone offline.
  • Fixed an issue in the Gate of Fates screen where node tooltips could display over the Reassign Points confirmation UI.
  • Fixed an issue where launching the game with a slider in Audio Settings set to 0% would display 0.00 instead of 0%.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause navigation sound effects to stop triggering in menus after a brief period.

Changed files in this update

SolarFall Content Depot 424371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link