[Announcement] Planned balance changes from the “Steel championship” update

As always, we continue to share the balance changes planned for the upcoming update.

Please note that all the balance changes specified in this news are relevant at the time of publication and may not be final or not get into the game at all. Certain additional changes, if necessary, can be made after the announcement.

Rare parts

Borer

Durability reduced from 231 to 195 pts.

Comment: currently, “Borer” is an over effective melee weapon for 4000 - 6000 PS levels, for which this part is intended. The changes are aimed at making it easier to counter this part by destroying it.

Special parts

Median

Damage increased by 12.5%.

Durability increased from 189 to 228 pts.

Minimum spread in motion reduced by 33%.

Maximum spread in motion reduced by 25% (both adjustments to spread increase the weapon’s accuracy).

Comment: because of the weapon’s insufficient effectiveness, we increase its accuracy and the damage it inflicts. These changes will help the players in using the weapon in the way it was originally designed for — precise destruction of enemy parts. And its durability increase will slightly improve the weapon’s survivability in battle.

KA-1 Discharger

Now the module boosts reloading by 15% (instead of 10% earlier).

Comment: in comparison with “Flywheel”, “KA-1 Discharger” is used far less often. Increasing the reloading boost bonus should increase its appeal to players.

Epic parts

Goliath

Maximum speed increased from 45 to 55 km/h.

Tank track

Maximum speed increased from 55 to 60 km/h.

Armoured track

Maximum speed increased from 60 to 65 km/h.

Comment: as for the tracks, despite their relatively high durability, their slowness was too noticeable and was not sufficiently compensated for by other parameters.

KA-2 Flywheel

Mass reduced from 384 to 306 kg.

PS increased from 275 to 400.

Comment: With this change, we want to separate “Discharger” and “Flywheel” further apart in terms of PS, and in return we improve the durability to mass ratio of the epic module.

Astraeus

The weapon now deals 40 damage to mounted parts when firing with overload (instead of 50 earlier).

Overload shot now deals 60% more damage (instead of 50% earlier).

Comment: now using the weapon’s perk allow the owners of “Astraeus” to deal more damage to enemies and less damage to their own armoured car.

Varun

Damage increased by 23%.

Damage bonus from the perk is now 10% (instead of 20% earlier).

Projectile speed increased by 43%.

The flight speed bonus from the perk is now 15% (instead of 35% earlier).

Projectile impact impulse increased by 60%.

Impulse bonus from the perk is now 20% (up from 50% earlier).

The time required to fire a shot after a charge to receive a perk bonus is now 1 sec. (instead of 0.75 sec. earlier).

Comment: rebalancing the base stats and the perk makes the crossbow less dependent on its perk and makes it easier to use. The effectiveness of the crossbow is currently sufficient, but the weapon remains not very popular just because of the complexity of its perk. The following edits haven’t changed the maximum effectiveness of the weapon because its damage, projectile speed, and impulse, combined with three bonuses from the perk, remained the same. And a small bonus to the time required to make an enhanced shot will make it easier to use the weapon’s perk.

Buggy wheel (regular and ST)

PS reduced from 250 to 150.

Mass reduced from 116 to 80 kg.

Comment: The changes are aimed at increasing the efficiency and popularity of the wheels compared to other epic movement parts.

Trombone

Heating from a single rocket reduced from 45% to 30%.

Explosion radius reduced by 25%.

Comment: the effectiveness of “Trombone” is too high, which makes the rocket launcher an ultimate choice as a weapon for heating up parts. The changes will adjust its effectiveness relative to other similar weapons.

Miller

Damage dealt by an explosive projectile increased by 29%.

Standard projectile damage reduced by 15%.

Comment: the power of “Miller” is becoming more and more apparent in battles. With these changes, we would like to make this weapon more dependent on precise shooting and using its perk.

Prometheus V

Damage increased by 15%.

Phoenix

Durability increased from 418 to 488 pts.

Explosive bolt durability increased from 10 to 35 pts.

The bolt now explodes after 3 sec. (instead of 4 sec. earlier).

Comment: the effectiveness of “Prometheus”, similar to “Phoenix”, is currently too low and does not correspond to the rarity of these weapons. For each of those weapons, we tried to implement exactly those changes that can bring them back into the game.

Legendary parts

Mandrake

The minimum spread of shells has been significantly reduced.

The spread now increases from minimum to maximum with each subsequent projectile in the burst.

Fire puddles radius increased by 10%.

The time before the fire puddle disappears is increased by 2 sec.

Comment: previously, each projectile in the queue had the same spread value, so they spread far apart from each other. Now the first projectile has a high accuracy rate, which decreases with each subsequent projectile in the burst. The change should help “Mandrake” control a large area of the location more effectively. And improving the fire puddles will allow you to better separate the roles of “Mandrake” and “Heather”: “Heather” is designed for high precise damage while “Mandrake” is designed for controlling the area on the map.

Waltz

Rocket speed increased by 16%.

Rocket speed upgrade now grants a 15% bonus (instead of 25% earlier).

Comment: without the rocket speed upgrade, “Waltz” effectiveness was not sufficient for a weapon of legendary rarity. Please note that although the bonus from the upgrade was decreased, the upgraded version still has a higher projectile speed than before.

Kami

Tonnage increased from 4600 to 4700 kg.

Mass limit increased from 8700 to 8850 kg.

Power increased by 3%.

Comment: initially, we decided not to amplify the cabin additionally, but to wait for the first statistics on the use of the cabin in battles. Based on the results of the gathered data, we slightly improve the cabin’s parameters so that it matches the other legendary cabs and their performance. We assume that in the future the parameters of the cabin can be further improved when more data is collected.

Master

It is planned to change the location of the power nodes on the cabin. Part of the nodes located on the sides will be moved to the front and rear of the cabin, as well as on its roof.

Comment: in many respects, the insufficient effectiveness of the cabin, which was designed for the use of power nodes, was due to the improper placement of these nodes on the model. Changing their position will add more options when assembling the vehicle and allow you to place the parts used in conjunction with the cabin more conveniently.

The “Steel championship” update is scheduled for next week. Ready your harpoons and assemble your dream team!

