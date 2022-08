Share · View all patches · Build 9377667 · Last edited 24 August 2022 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Time has come for a maintenance patch. Here are a couple of fixes and improvements:

Fixed battlefields which could sometimes cause unexpected behaviour

Various optimisations for units, resulting in a slight performance boost on some systems

Increased speed of archer's attack to make them more useful on the battlefield

Fixed rare duplicate invasion events which could result in enemies attacking themselves

More to come soon!