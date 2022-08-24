 Skip to content

The Beat: A Glam Noir Game update for 24 August 2022

Update Notes 24 Aug #3

Build 9377648 · Last edited by Wendy

  • fix: follow up issue where light bulb csv was not included with build and causing an error on windows. Now the missing files have been added.

