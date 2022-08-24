Update, Version 20220824

English

##########Content############

New spell: Create Vengeful Spirit

It turns a human soul(item) into a Vengeful Spirit(pet).

The spellbooks that teach this spell may drop from the skeleton cultist enemies.

The spellbooks that teach this spell are sold by the Shady Dealers in Liu's Commodity Market. (At a ridiculously high price.)

The spell has a negative impact on karma.

##########System#############

Expensive items will no longer use the yellow color in their names to avoid confusion regarding item qualities.

简体中文

##########Content############

新法术：制造复仇怨灵

该法术会将一个人类灵魂（物品）转化成一个复仇怨灵（宠物）。

教授该法术的技能书可能由骷髅异教徒掉落。

教授该法术的技能树在疁城小商品市场随机出现的可疑的商人那里有售。（价格离谱）

使用该法术对正恶值有负面影响。

##########System#############

价格昂贵的物品现在不会用金色显示，防止对于物品品质的误解。