Football Simulator update for 24 August 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r2 Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9377546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved auto-focus and depth of field.
New Day/Night stadiums with real-time shadows for Green Bay, Kansas City, New York, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Dynamic shadow distance.
Sim Hard is the new default.
Better fog settings.
Added scores to Playoffs screen.
Sideline banner fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1488561
  • Loading history…
