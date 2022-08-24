Improved auto-focus and depth of field.
New Day/Night stadiums with real-time shadows for Green Bay, Kansas City, New York, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Dynamic shadow distance.
Sim Hard is the new default.
Better fog settings.
Added scores to Playoffs screen.
Sideline banner fixes.
Football Simulator update for 24 August 2022
Patch Notes v0.05r2 Early Access
