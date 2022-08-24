Version 2022.08.24

This version introduces language support.
Languages supported:
- English
- German
- Brazilian Portuguese
- European Portuguese
Languages to introduce soon:
- Spanish
- French
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This version introduces language support.
Languages supported:
Languages to introduce soon:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update