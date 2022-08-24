 Skip to content

Luminary update for 24 August 2022

[Event] GoonZu Elections Season 66

Share · View all patches · Build 9377401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Election Guide

**

The politicians in the Luminary world consist of:

**

GoonZu (The elected leader of the Luminary server)
Ministers (There are 5 appointed by the GoonZu: Kirin, Phoenix, Blue Dragon, White Tiger, and Black Tortoise)
Judges (These are chosen by the Kirin)
Guardian Angels (These are chosen by the White Tiger)

**

If elected GoonZu, you have the power to:

**
Appoint the 5 Ministers
Wear a unique costume and crown
Use unlimited teleport
Post notices on the server
Set hunting and manufacturing bonus time
Write server information on the server selection screen
Receive 1% of all towns' stock dividends as a salary
Award players Four-leaf Clovers

**

Requirements for GoonZu Candidates:

**
Must be Level 100 or higher
Must pay 250,000,000 marbles to one of the Game Masters: ModLoomi, ModShimamura.
Must receive 30 or more recommendations from characters of level 150 or above.

**

Requirements for Voters:

**
Must be Level 90 or higher to be eligible to vote
One account can vote three times

**

Election Procedures:

**
On Election Day, when you log-on, you will be asked to teleport to the Poll Station, where you can cast your votes for your candidate
If the election ends in a tie, there will be a run-off between those candidates

**

The GoonZu's Reign:

**
Term: 60 days (approximately 5 years in GoonZu time)
Re-election: The GoonZu can be re-elected to a second consecutive term
Times in Office: You can win GoonZu office an unlimited number of times, as long as it doesn't exceed the 2 consecutive terms

**

GoonZu's Checks and Balances: The GoonZu may be removed from office if he/she meets one of these conditions:

**
Does not log-on or connect to the game for 72 hours (approximately 2 months in GoonZu time)
Abuses and misuses his/her power
Performs illegal activities in the game
GMs determine that the GoonZu cannot perform GoonZu duties properly

Succession: If the GoonZu leaves office in the middle of the term, succession to replace him or her follows in this order among the ministers:

  • Kirin
  • Phoenix
  • Dragon
  • White Tiger
  • Tortoise

