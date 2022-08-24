Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.3 - Lots of balance improvements

Hello everyone. We have received many precious feedback and opinions since EA version launched. It is very helpful for us to build the universe of POF. We just updated a new version which includes the contents below:

Optimizing Game Experience：

[Warden][Imprison] Changed from 2 Turns to 3 Turns

[Evision] Attack -2

[Bonfire Knight] HP -10, Attack -1

Removed [Crystalforger] Dodge effect

Changed [Batragon] Dodge skill to 1 Turn

Removed the enemies' random buff: [Range +1]; [Move +1], [Celerity], [Distant]

Removed the enemies' random skill: [Self-Destruct],[Grow],[Charge],[Synergy],[Pursuit],[Fortress],[Dark Curtain],[Wander]

Enemy Skill - [Heal]：When the action ends, heal all allies for 2 HP → When the action ends, heal all allies for 1 HP

Enemy Skill - [Stoneskin]：Immune to attacks that deal less than 5 damage → Immune to attacks that deal less than 3 damage

Enemy Skill - [Plague]：When the action ends, deal 1 damage to enemies within 2 surrounding cells → When the action ends, deal 1 damage to enemies within 1 surrounding cells

Enemy Skill - [Thorns]：Deal 2 damage to attackers before they attack → Thorns: Deal 1 damage to attackers before they attack

Enemy Skill - [Shield Wall]：Damage is decreased by 50% when taking ranged damage from enemies → Damage is decreased by 30% when taking ranged damage from enemies

Reviewed Unlocked Characters' ability in [Altar]

Added more producing Resources Events

Have to pass through Chapter I with ANY Clan to unlock Abyss

Changed only 1 Treasure to 1 of 2 from Chapter III

Changed skill selected from 1 of 2 to 1 of 3 in the beginning

Optimized the stages in [Abyss]

Optimized the description of [King Amulet]

Optimized the description of [Heart Colossus]

Optimized the button of [Journey]

Bug Fixed：

The game will be jammed when you are attacked, if you get [White Moon] and [Black Sun]

Attacking 0 Armor enemies with [Dismantle] will add 2 Armors to it.

The issues of battle information display

The wrong words in lines

The wrong name of Boar

Some misspell

Some skill descriptions were cut

Bronson Clan description was cut

The display issue when Character owns 7 skills

[Evernight][Hunter] Elements combines do not work

We apologize for some uncomfortable gaming experience in EA version. We will keep working hard to make it better!