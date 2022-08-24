 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 24 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.3 - Lots of balance improvements

Hello everyone. We have received many precious feedback and opinions since EA version launched. It is very helpful for us to build the universe of POF. We just updated a new version which includes the contents below:

Optimizing Game Experience：

  • [Warden][Imprison] Changed from 2 Turns to 3 Turns
  • [Evision] Attack -2
  • [Bonfire Knight] HP -10, Attack -1
  • Removed [Crystalforger] Dodge effect
  • Changed [Batragon] Dodge skill to 1 Turn
  • Removed the enemies' random buff: [Range +1]; [Move +1], [Celerity], [Distant]
  • Removed the enemies' random skill: [Self-Destruct],[Grow],[Charge],[Synergy],[Pursuit],[Fortress],[Dark Curtain],[Wander]
  • Enemy Skill - [Heal]：When the action ends, heal all allies for 2 HP → When the action ends, heal all allies for 1 HP
  • Enemy Skill - [Stoneskin]：Immune to attacks that deal less than 5 damage → Immune to attacks that deal less than 3 damage
  • Enemy Skill - [Plague]：When the action ends, deal 1 damage to enemies within 2 surrounding cells → When the action ends, deal 1 damage to enemies within 1 surrounding cells
  • Enemy Skill - [Thorns]：Deal 2 damage to attackers before they attack → Thorns: Deal 1 damage to attackers before they attack
  • Enemy Skill - [Shield Wall]：Damage is decreased by 50% when taking ranged damage from enemies → Damage is decreased by 30% when taking ranged damage from enemies
  • Reviewed Unlocked Characters' ability in [Altar]
  • Added more producing Resources Events
  • Have to pass through Chapter I with ANY Clan to unlock Abyss
  • Changed only 1 Treasure to 1 of 2 from Chapter III
  • Changed skill selected from 1 of 2 to 1 of 3 in the beginning
  • Optimized the stages in [Abyss]
  • Optimized the description of [King Amulet]
  • Optimized the description of [Heart Colossus]
  • Optimized the button of [Journey]

Bug Fixed：

  • The game will be jammed when you are attacked, if you get [White Moon] and [Black Sun]
  • Attacking 0 Armor enemies with [Dismantle] will add 2 Armors to it.
  • The issues of battle information display
  • The wrong words in lines
  • The wrong name of Boar
  • Some misspell
  • Some skill descriptions were cut
  • Bronson Clan description was cut
  • The display issue when Character owns 7 skills
  • [Evernight][Hunter] Elements combines do not work

We apologize for some uncomfortable gaming experience in EA version. We will keep working hard to make it better!

