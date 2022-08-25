 Skip to content

仙劍客棧 2 update for 25 August 2022

Patch Date: 2022-08-25

Build 9377357

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.8 List:

  1. Add the switch of Choice Dish performance.
  2. Update the rule about collecting the customer information.
  3. Update the Battle gifts about the Boss.
  4. Update the sorting rule of the Staff Cleaning.

