 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Beat: A Glam Noir Game update for 24 August 2022

Update Notes for 24 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9377197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix: video texture was trying to load before scene loads in At First Sight scene and this caused a crash in the windows build. Now the texture waits for the scene to load.

Changed files in this update

The Beat: A Glam Noir Game depot windows Depot 840112
  • Loading history…
The Beat: A Glam Noir Game depot linux Depot 840113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link