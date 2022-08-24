8/24 (Wed) Update - “Butt Battle Festival ~Spirit, Technique, Strength~” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 08/24 (Wed).
- “Butt Battle Festival ~Spirit, Technique, Strength~” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0420_220824_1_0_dab1d0a746f732c958a843b83a2d17e281541a36bdd8696c78b0fa37ca6ca55d_en.html?GameView=N] “New Owner Support V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support Pack (APL),”
“New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V Stone Pack (21/12)” [/url] now on sale!
The following is still ongoing!
- “Tamaki's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/08/25 (Thu) 15:59 UTC
